Film to help combat knife crime shown in memory of stabbed Milton Keynes teenager

The premiere of the 'Lewis Initiative' movie to combat the menace of knife crime, was held in Newport Pagnell.

The event was organised in memory of Lewis Wenman, a 17-year-old victim of knife crime who died after being stabbed in Tyburn Avenue, Milton Keynes, on November 7, 2020.

His death drove home the need to create communication and engagement programmes to reduce knife crime and save lives.

One of the young film makers is presented with a certificate in recognition of his contribution to the project

The event ,held at the Harben Hotel on July 31, was organised by Junior Filmmakers with funding from L&Q Foundation and featured four heartfelt and beautifully crafted films produced by young people. It was attended by more than 60 people.

The films highlighted the painful struggle the victims of knife crimes go through and why it is such a pressing issue in today's society.

Guest speakers inlucded Cllr Mohamed Khan, the Mayor of Milton Keynes and Supt Marc Tarbit, Area Commander, Thames Valley Police who spoke passionately about the dangers and devastating impact of knife crime.

They also stressed the importance of education and employment in today's society and how these two factors play a pivotal role in curbing the menace of knife crime. The mayor highlighted the importance of cultural harmony and diversity which defines Milton Keynes.

He also emphasised the need for everyone to come together and play a proactive role especially the parents, so that no more lives are ever lost again.

Those who took part in the project were then presented with a Certificate of Completion for their tireless efforts and contribution to this critical issue.

The was also a Q and A session with the filmmakers who shared their experiences on their journey throughout the development and production phase of the featured films.

Matthew Corbett, director of the L&Q Foundation said: “We’ve been honoured to support Junior Filmmakers with the Lewis Initiative premiere. The young people who created these moving films have demonstrated real talent, shining a spotlight on an issue which tragically takes so many lives.

"They’ve made an important contribution to the conversation about knife crime, and the importance of community cohesion, education and opportunity in tackling this. They should be proud of what they’ve achieved.”