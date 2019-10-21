Firearm incident in Milton Keynes resolved safely by police as 45-year-old man is arrested

A firearms incident in Milton Keynes has been safely resolved this evening according to police.

Armed response officers and negotiators were present in Baxter Close, Milton Keynes following a report at 2pm today of a man with a firearm.

The incident was contained and no one sustained any serious injuries

Baxter Close has reopened, but officers remain at the property involved and a scene watch is in place.

A 45-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence in connection with this incident. He is currently in police custody.

Chief Inspector Kelly Gardner, Deputy LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “I would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience while we worked to resolve this incident.

“Officers are grateful for the support of members of the public and local businesses.”