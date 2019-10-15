Firefighters issue safety warning as firework sales start today in Milton Keynes stores

With firework sales starting in earnest in Milton Keynes shops today (Tuesday), firefighters are once again urging people to be careful and considerate.

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has an online firework safety area so that people have easy access to information and leaflets that will help them stay safe during the firework season. It also includes a list of public firework displays in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes, which will be regularly updated over the next three weeks.

Firefighters have issued an important warning

Group Commander Phill Mould said: “Every year, we receive emergency calls from residents who are concerned that bonfires are not being properly controlled and might spread, and to incidents which involve people playing with fireworks.

“As well as exposing people to unnecessary risks, there is always a danger that these incidents will stretch our resources in the event of other emergencies such as house fires.

“The safest bet is to go to a properly organised public display, but if you are making other arrangements then the information we are making available will help you do it safely and responsibly.”

Phill offered the following basic safety tips:

Firework safety advice

The firework code

- Only buy fireworks carrying a CE mark.

- Don’t drink alcohol if setting off fireworks.

- Keep fireworks in a closed box.

- Follow the instructions on each firework.

- Light at arm's length, using a taper.

- Stand well back.

- Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn’t gone off, it could still explode.

- Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them.

- Always supervise children around fireworks.

- Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves.

- Never give sparklers to a child under five.

- Keep pets indoors.

Bonfire safety

- Site well away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees and shrubs and always away from fireworks.

- Build the stack so that it is stable and will not collapse outwards or to one side.

- Never use flammable liquids such as paraffin or petrol to light the fire.

- Don’t burn foam-filled furniture, aerosols, tins of paint or bottles.

- Keep everyone away from the fire - especially children, who must be supervised all the time.

- For an emergency, keep buckets of water or the garden hose or a fire extinguisher ready.

- Pour water on the embers before leaving.