Firefighters rescue man trapped after car crashes into garage in Milton Keynes
They used hydraulic cutting gear
By News Team
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters helped free a man who was trapped following an incident involving a car crashing into a garage.
It happened at 3.46pm on Tuesday, September 5, in Monkston, Milton Keynes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from West Ashland, along with an officer attended at the scene.
Crews used hydraulic cutting gear and provided incident emergency care to the man who had become stuck.
The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.