Firefighters rescue man trapped after car crashes into garage in Milton Keynes

Firefighters helped free a man who was trapped following an incident involving a car crashing into a garage.

It happened at 3.46pm on Tuesday, September 5, in Monkston, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from West Ashland, along with an officer attended at the scene.

Crews used hydraulic cutting gear and provided incident emergency care to the man who had become stuck.