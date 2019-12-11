Five arrested after man is murdered in Milton Keynes

Five men have been arrested after a man's body was found in woodland near Fishermead today (Wednesday) following reports of a stabbing.

Police and ambulance services were called at around 3.20pm to the area between H6 Childs Way and Padstow Avenue after reports of an altercation between a man in his 30s and a group of other men.

Police

The body of a man was discovered in the woodland area, dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers have arrested five men on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident. They are all in police custody.

Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Thames Valley Police is in the early stages of this murder investigation, after a man has tragically died.

“Our priorities at this time are to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and support those who have been affected. Officers are currently at the scene, which has been cordoned off and we would ask members of the public to avoid the area.

“We would request that anyone who has any information which could help with our enquiries, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity near Childs Way or Padstow Avenue today at around 3.20pm, to please contact police.

“Even if you think the details may be insignificant, please come forward.

“I understand that this incident will have caused concern within the community, but please be assured that the Major Crime Unit has commenced an extensive investigation. Forensic examinations are underway and we are taking witness statements.

“However we also request the help of the public. Anyone who believes they have any information, or anyone with mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to review it and please contact the force.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 766 11/12. Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/.

“Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111.”