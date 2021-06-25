Five arrests made as man suffers broken jaw in large scale pub brawl at Milton Keynes pub

One man suffered a broken jaw and two women suffered injuries in a large scale pub fight in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police officers are appealing for witnesses who saw this out of control, mass pub fight, five men have been arrested so far.

At around 11.45pm this Tuesday (June 23), officers were called to Captain Riley's Shooting Party Pub on Queensway in Bletchley.

Five arrests have been made following a pub fight in Milton Keynes on June 23

Officers had received calls from people reporting disorder at the pub.

The 29-year-old whose jaw was broken will require surgery and he remains in hospital for treatment.

The large scale disorder also saw glasses being thrown causing injuries to two female members of staff, who did not require hospital treatment.

Five men aged between 22 and 42 have been arrested so far and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Leanne Shepherd of Milton Keynes CID, said: “This was a significant incident of disorder resulting in serious injury.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes they witnessed the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 43210275400.

“You can also make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on their phones to please contact us if the footage can help this investigation.”

A 22-year-old man from Cambridgeshire has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of affray, grievous bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

A 31-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 29-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of affray.