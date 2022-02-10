Five cruel burglars, one armed with 11-inch knife, target elderly couple in their Milton Keynes home

Five ruthless burglars, one armed with a 11 inch knife, tricked their way into an elderly couple's home by posing as plumbers.

They told their victims, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, they were working on the house next door and needed to turn off the water supply.

But the offenders then searched the property for anything they could steal, while ordering the terrified couple to empty their cupboards.

Police are appealing for witnesses

When the elderly man tried to get out of the house to summon help, he was pushed to the ground.

The offenders fled the scene using the backdoor and jumped over a fence.

No items were stolen during the incident, which happened between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday this week.

Police, who are now appealing for witnesses, say two men knocked on the front door of the property in Windmill Drive, Bletchley, while three men knocked on the back door.

The offenders are described as white men, all wearing black clothing and black face coverings, aged between 20 and 40.

One of the offenders had a 30cm silver kitchen knife, say police.

Investigating officer, PC Laura Smith based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident of distraction burglary to get in touch with police. I would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information on this incident.

“To report any information you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220059785.