Five Milton Keynes men jailed for organised home burglaries and money laundering scheme worth £650k

Five offenders from Milton Keynes were sent to jail for their role in an organised crime group, at Aylesbury Crown Court.

On June 29, four men and one woman were sent to jail for their role in an organised crime firm, four of them, Ryan Lines, Craig Gillings, Marc Ewing and Hayley Goodwin, hailed from Milton Keynes.

Daniel Simpson who also lives in Milton Keynes was sentenced in February for offences connected to the same criminal group.

Ryan Lines - sentenced to seven years and five months’ imprisonment

The group were involved in moving and dismantling stolen high power vehicles, such as VW Golfs, BMWs and Audis, taken during house burglaries.

The individual car parts were sold and then subsequently the group would launder money made from those sales.

These burglaries took place between January 2017 and April 2020, the group made an estimated £650,000 from the sale of the stolen high performance car parts.

Thames Valley Police state that despite early officer disruption of this activity some members of the group continued to distribute and modify vehicles for onward supply.

Craig Gillings - sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment

Investigating officer, detective constable Rebecca Wade, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a large scale conspiracy that was carried out over an extended period of time, between April 2017 and January 2020.

“At least 49 houses were burgled to provide this group with the high performance cars that the group then dismantled, sold the parts, and then laundered the money that was obtained from those sales.

“The offenders in this case showed no compassion for any of those victims, as they made significant profits from their stolen property.

“The group thought they were above the law, and I hope they use the time they will spend in prison to really reflect on the consequences of their actions.”

Marc Ewing - sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment

Lines, 39, of Tatling Grove, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to seven years and five months’ imprisonment for one count each of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property, and conspiracy to do acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice. He pleaded guilty to these offences at a previous hearing on 4 June 2021.

Gillings, 30, of Sunset Close, Bletchley, was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment for one count each of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property and conspiracy to steal. He pleaded guilty to the first offence on 1 June 2020 and the second offence on 4 June 2021.

Ewing, 32, of Bellway, Woburn Sands, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property. He pleaded guilty to this offence on 4 June 2021.

Goodwin, 39, of Sunset Close, Bletchley, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment that has been suspended for two years for one count each of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property, and conspiracy to do acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice. She pleaded guilty to these offences on 28 May 2021.

Daniel Simpson - sentenced to four years’ imprisonment

Jonathan Maw, 29, of Denbigh Close, Banbury was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to do acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice. He was found guilty of this offence by unanimous jury verdict on 21 June 2021.

At a previous hearing on 24 February 2021, Simpson, 27, of Perracombe, Furzton, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property. He pleaded guilty to this offence on 10 September 2020.

At another previous hearing, Richard Barrett, 29, of Chapman Road, Wellingborough, was sentenced to seven years and five months’ imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert and transfer criminal property. He pleaded guilty to this offence on 1 August 2020.