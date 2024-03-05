Five people arrested in Milton Keynes as part of major national fraud operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five people from Milton Keynes have been arrested during a large national fraud operation

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious Fraud Investigation Unit (SFIU) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been taking part in Operation Henhouse 3, targeting those suspected to be involved in fraudulent activity.

A total of 20 people have been arrested over the last four weeks in connection with various fraud investigations across the county. Two further people were interviewed under caution.

Five of the people, three men and two women, are from Milton Keynes.

Two men and two women, all in their twenties, all from were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, while another man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection with an investigation into a rogue trading offence.

With fraud now the most common crime in the UK, the government recently launched a new national campaign called Stop! Think Fraud, which encourages people to learn more about the different fraud tactics so they can protect themselves from becoming a victim.

Detective Sergeant Chris Smith from SFIU, said: “Operation Henhouse has proved to be very successful for us as it has given us the opportunity to really focus on doing all we can to progress several investigations and arrest and question suspects relating to these cases.

“Sadly, we have seen a huge rise in fraud cases over recent years as scams are now becoming more sophisticated and more innocent people are being caught up in them.

“Often, many victims are embarrassed by what has happened to them and don’t want to report it to the police or even tell their own loved ones.

“However, fraud can happen to anyone and so we would urge you to stay vigilant and take a moment to stop and consider whether something is a scam if you are asked to share your personal details, or part with money or anything valuable.

“If you have any concerns about fraudulent activity, please do contact Action Fraud as soon as possible.”