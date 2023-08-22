Five teenagers arrested for damaging cars and punching people who tried to stop them in Milton Keynes town

Five young teenagers have been arrested after vehicles were damaged and members of the public were assaulted in Stony Stratford.

At around 7pm on Monday officers were called to reports of a group of teenagers damaging vehicles in the town’s High Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A police spokesman said: “When members of the public approached the group and tried to intervene, they were punched by the teenagers.

Police say they were 'disgusted' at the teenagers' behaviour

"Fortunately they only sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.”

Five boys all aged 15 years old and all from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Neighbourhood Inspector Lee Brace said: “It is disappointing to see an incident like this take place in the centre of Stony Stratford and I am disgusted that innocent members of the public were injured simply for trying to help the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This behaviour will not be tolerated and those responsible can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

He added: “You will see extra officers and PCSOs in the area as they increase their patrols around Stony Stratford and investigating officers will be visiting victims that we have not yet been able to speak to over the coming days.