Footage shows stores bringing shutters down after altercation involving a knife in busy Milton Keynes shopping centre
Scary scenes in MK this afternoon
Video footage sent to The MK Citizen shows stores in a busy Milton Keynes shopping centre bringing down their shutters to protect customers after an altercation involving a knife.
Eyewitnesses claimed a man was spotted wielding a knife in Midsummer Place on Friday afternoon. Further eyewitness reports claim the disturbance took place in Footlocker.
Police have confirmed that four men were arrested on suspicion of affray and a knife has been recovered.
“Thames Valley Police was called at around 4.15pm to reports of an altercation in MK shopping centre between four individuals who were also believed to have a knife," a police spokesman told The MK Citizen.
“Officers attended and four males have been arrested on suspicion of affray. A knife was also recovered.”
Video footage sent to the MK Citizen (which will display above) shows the moment the shutters came down.