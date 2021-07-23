Footage shows stores bringing shutters down after altercation involving a knife in busy Milton Keynes shopping centre

Eyewitness footage shows the shutters coming down in MK shops during the incident

Video footage sent to The MK Citizen shows stores in a busy Milton Keynes shopping centre bringing down their shutters to protect customers after an altercation involving a knife.

Eyewitnesses claimed a man was spotted wielding a knife in Midsummer Place on Friday afternoon. Further eyewitness reports claim the disturbance took place in Footlocker.

Police have confirmed that four men were arrested on suspicion of affray and a knife has been recovered.

Police

“Thames Valley Police was called at around 4.15pm to reports of an altercation in MK shopping centre between four individuals who were also believed to have a knife," a police spokesman told The MK Citizen.

“Officers attended and four males have been arrested on suspicion of affray. A knife was also recovered.”