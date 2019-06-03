Former football star Jay-Jay Okocha revealed as Milton Keynes resident after appearing in court on money laundering charges

A retired former World Cup and Premier League football legend who lives in Milton Keynes has appeared in a criminal court facing money laundering charges.
Augustine Okocha, known as Jay-Jay, faces one charge in relation to alleged “acquisition, use and possession of criminal property” and another for allegedly concealing and transferring criminal property.
According to court papers Okocha's home address is listed as Milton Keynes.
His case stems from a police investigation launched in 2015 that involves a group of seven people.
It is understood the charges relate to alleged business frauds in the north-east of England.
He appeared at a private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday wearing white trainers with a dark suit and white shirt
The Nigerian-born 45-year-old made 124 appearances in the English football top flight and describes himself on his social media profile as ‘The Football Magician’.
Famed for his outrageous ball skills, Okocha was a global star during his playing days.
He joined Bolton Wanderers in 2002 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, who had signed him for £14 million four years previously.
Okocha went on to score 14 goals for Bolton. Fans loved him so much that they wore shirts stating “Jay-Jay – so good they named him twice”.
The court case was adjourned and he was granted bail.