Former Metropolitan cop from Milton Keynes is charged with multiple child sex offences

A Bletchley man who is an ex police officer has been charged with a string of sexual offences against children.

Adam Merriman, who is 37, is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

A former constable with the Metropolitan Police, he has been charged with sexual assault by touching of a child under 13 along with six counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

He is further charged with two counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child, along with three counts of making indecent images of a child, possession of extreme pornographic images and possession of a prohibited image of a child.