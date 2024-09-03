Former Metropolitan cop from Milton Keynes is charged with multiple child sex offences
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Adam Merriman, who is 37, is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).
A former constable with the Metropolitan Police, he has been charged with sexual assault by touching of a child under 13 along with six counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
He is further charged with two counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child, along with three counts of making indecent images of a child, possession of extreme pornographic images and possession of a prohibited image of a child.