Former Milton Keynes police officer faces child sex charges involving girl under 13

Donald Christie, 72, has been charged

A former city police officer has been charged with two counts of inciting a girl under 14 to engage in sexual activity.

Donald Christy, aged 72, of Rochfords on Coffee Hall, has also been charged with three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

The charges relate to incidents which occurred in Milton Keynes between 2014 and 2018.

Christy served as police sergeant in Bletchley and Milton Keynes in Neighbourhood Policing and the Domestic Abuse Units until he retired. Previously he worked at a local leisure centre.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “ Donald Christy was charged by postal requisition on 18 October with three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of cause/ incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

"Christy is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.”