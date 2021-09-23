Former Milton Keynes prison officer jailed after forming 'inappropriate' relationships with three inmates

A former female prison officer at Woodhill jail has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Latoya Gautrey, aged 32, pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct in a public office.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Gautrey was working as a prison officer at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes between October 2019 and March 2020.

Latoya Gautrey

During which time, she maintained inappropriate relationships with three prisoners. Although prohibited, Gautrey communicated with the prisoners through mobile phones they possessed, the court heard.

She was arrested on 12 March 2020 and charged on 21 April 2021.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Jacqui Baverstock, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Gautrey was the holder of a public office during which she formed inappropriate relationships with prisoners who were serving sentences for serious offences.

“She failed to act appropriately or report that they had access to mobile devices that are illegal within the prison system.