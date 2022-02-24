Former parish council chairman in Milton Keynes jailed for child sex abuse

A man who was once a stalwart of the Milton Keynes community has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing children.

Former Woughton Community Council chairman Peter Orme, now 78, spent almost 15 years physically, emotionally and sexually abusing children, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

To the outside world Councillor Orme was a pillar of society, representing thousands of voters on Beanhill, Coffee Hall, Eaglestone, Leadenhall, Netherfield, Peartree Bridge and Tinkers Bridge.

Peter Orme has been jailed for 12 years

However, the court heard how Orme, who retired from the council several years ago, had a sadistic and abusive side.

Orme appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, where he was sentenced for the historic offences which took place a number of years ago. The court heard he was likely to die in prison before he was released.

He had been convicted by a jury of two counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years, four counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years. He was also convicted of one count of indecent assault on girl under 16 years and one count of taking an indecent photograph of a child.

Prosecutor Scott Brady read out some of the statements from Orme's victims, now all adults who cannot be identified for legal reasons. One wrote: "I think what he did has destroyed me. My mind is a total wreck. It's always going through my mind."

Defending him, Tania Panagiotopoulou said: "Mr Orme recognises that he will have to be given a custodial sentence. He is a man of advanced years and of ill-health."

She explained to Judge Payne how Orme had lived in 24-hour hospital care before his arrest, adding: "It is clear that he may die in prison. You have heard of the work as a councillor he did for many years and I hope you can see a slightly different side to him in that regard. His sentencing must be just and proportionate."

Sentencing Orme, Judge Payne said: "Because these are historic offences, I am confined in the sentence I can pass. It must be observed that the law has moved on considerably since then.

"Over the years, I imagine you thought the children would not come forward and if they did they wouldn't be believed and you were proved right to a point - there were complaints to police but no action was taken - a sad indictment of those times. Your past conduct has caught up with you now."