Former primary school caretaker from Milton Keynes unmasked as predatory paedophile as he is jailed for three years

Paedophile Peter Davies who sexually assaulted a young girl - then landed himself a job as a primary school caretaker, a judge heard yesterday (Monday).

He was just 25 years old when he carried out the historic abuse in the 1970s.

Aylesbury Crown Court

The now 67-year-old was sent to prison for three years after admitting the sex offences which came to light when his victim was receiving continual counselling and blurted out details about her attacker now being a school caretaker.

Police were called in and Davies, from Newton Longville near Bletchley, was interviewed and arrested.

Judge Catherine Tulk, sentencing him at Aylesbury Crown Court acknowledged that there was no suggestion he had continued his paedophile activities while a school caretaker. She heard that he had now retired.

The victim had regular counselling as she grew older to help her cope with the traumatic events of her childhood but it was only when she happened to mention to one of her therapists in 2015 that her abuser had begun working as a caretaker in a primary school, that she was told she had to tell the police, or her therapist would.

Davies, of Westbrook End, had retired since his crimes had come to light, and the court was told there was no indication he had acted in any inappropriate way while working at the school.

Defending, Matthew Nash said: “There were no suggestions of any concerns when he has been working there [the primary school]. When he was reported for this matter, that brought his work there to an end.”

When police interviewed him, he had admitted all the offending and told Aylesbury Crown Court today/yesterday (Mon) he admitted a new charge on his indictment of sexual intercourse with the young girl.

Judge Tulk told Davies: “The only reason why she [the victim] complained about this offending was because she had been having counselling for many, many years and at one point during the counselling she made reference to the fact that her abuser worked in a school as a caretaker.

“She was told, categorically, if you do not report it to the police, we will. She had no alternative but to report it. She has, at all times, been very reluctant to engage with the police.

“That entitles you to significant credit for putting your hands up and admitting to this offence. Knowing that the victim was reluctant to come to court, many people might have tried to play the game a bit. You have taken responsibility from a very early stage.”