Four arrested after gang vandalises vehicles in Milton Keynes

Four people have been arrested after a number of vehicles were vandalised in Stantonbury last night (Thursday).

At 8.20pm police were called to Walshs Manor to reports of youths kicking wing mirrors off of cars and carrying knives.

News

Officers have attended and four people have been arrested in relation to damage caused to vehicles on the estate.

So far, no knives have been found and no individuals have been detained with knives in their possession.

A number of vehicles and owners have been identified but investigating officers are requesting that residents in the area check their vehicles, specifically the wing mirrors and tyres, and if any previously unknown damage is identified, victims are urged to call 101 and quote reference 1022 02/01/2020 for further action to be taken.

A spokeman said: "Thames Valley Police take incidents of this nature very seriously and officers will look to deal with the identified offenders robustly.

"As well as any further victims, officers are looking for any witnesses or CCTV in the area that may have captured the incident.

"If you believe you can assist with enquiries, please contact 101 and quote reference 1022 02/01/2020."

There are no identified ongoing issues surrounding this incident and officers will be patrolling the area, however if you see anything suspicious or that you feel requires a police response, please call on 101 or if you believe a crime is in progress, call 999. #p2007 #MKICR4