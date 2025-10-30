Four arrested after £2,500 Wikes theft in Milton Keynes

Four have been arrested following a £2,500 theft at Wickes in Milton Keynes. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes/Facebook

Four people have been arrested after a £2,500 theft from Wickes in Milton Keynes on Saturday, October 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrests came after additional shopliftings at MK1 Retail Park on Wednesday, October 29. The offenders attempted to run away from police officers, before being caught.

Two of the shoplifters changed outfits in an attempt to disguise themselves, but officers said that their bold choice of clothing gave them away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police said on Facebook that PC Swanscott sprinted after two of the group members and detained them both without handcuffs, as they were being used on the other two offenders. All four offenders remain in custody.