Four arrested after £2,500 Wikes theft in Milton Keynes
Four people have been arrested after a £2,500 theft from Wickes in Milton Keynes on Saturday, October 25.
The arrests came after additional shopliftings at MK1 Retail Park on Wednesday, October 29. The offenders attempted to run away from police officers, before being caught.
Two of the shoplifters changed outfits in an attempt to disguise themselves, but officers said that their bold choice of clothing gave them away.
Thames Valley Police said on Facebook that PC Swanscott sprinted after two of the group members and detained them both without handcuffs, as they were being used on the other two offenders. All four offenders remain in custody.