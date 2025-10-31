Four charged over £2,500 Milton Keynes theft and one for assault

Four men have been charged for a £2,500 theft and one has also been handed an assault charge in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National World

Four men have been charged after a £2,500 theft at Wickes in Milton Keynes.

The men were arrested after being caught shoplifting at Centre:MK and MK1 shopping centres on Thursday, October 30. The group have since been charged with four shoplifting charges each, while one of them was also handed an assault charge against one of the colleagues working for Partners Against Crime, who intervened and alerted police. In total, 17 charges have been made and all four offenders have been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance tomorrow.

Thames Valley Police thanked its partner agencies for helping to identify the men quickly in a speedy investigation.

Two colleagues from Partners Against Crime intervened and identified the suspects, passing on vital information to help police locate them. Staff from the Business Improvement District tracked these suspects down in Centre Milton Keynes, directing police to their location and preventing the risk of further offences.

Milton Keynes has recently welcomed the new Op Purchase Retail Crime Team who helped get this investigation and charges over the line. The new team will be present in and around all stores in Milton Keynes over the busy Christmas period, tackling similar offences.

