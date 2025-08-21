Four men jailed following massive burglary spree across four counties - including Milton Keynes

Four members of an organised crime group have been jailed after stealing 500 items of jewellery, along with watches, designer goods and thousands of pounds in cash.

Their crime spree took place over Christmas and New Year and spread across four counties before ending with a burglary in Milton Keynes.

Thanks to collaborative work across police forces, the gang was brought to an end in January this year.

All four pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit burglary and were each sentenced to five years and seven months at Kingston Crown Court on Monday August 18.

Daniel Guzman, aged 36 , Nelson Rojas, 54, Pablo Rogas-Romero, 39, and 49-year-old Victor Alfredo Higuchi Campos, had all targeted homes with no regard for the distress they caused, the court heard.

From 17 December 2024 to 7 January 2025, they burgled13 properties across Cambridge, Elmbridge, Runnymede, London and Milton Keynes.

Jewellery and sentimental items with a combined total of £54,659 in cash was taken, along with a quantity of foreign currency.

With New Year’s Eve approaching, the group broke into an address in Runnymede, before heading into the London area.

Then, on Friday January 17 they broke in through a first-floor window to steal more jewellery from an address in Milton Keynes .

They were heading back to an Airbnb in a black Mercedes-Benz they were renting in Luton when they were stopped and arrested by Bedfordshire police officers. who discovered the items of jewellery in the vehicle.

Suitcases belonging to the four members were found at the Airbnb and these contained a significant number of stolen items. A signal jammer and a portable diamond and gem tester were also found at the address.

Both the Mercedes-Benz and a silver Vauxhall were linked to the offences. Communications data collectively placed the four at each of the addresses where the offences were committed, as well as CCTV footage of the vehicles at petrol stations along their routes.

One of the necklaces stolen had the name ‘Gemma’ on it, which one of the property owners was able to positively identify. Around half of the stolen items have been reunited with their owners.

The investigating officer, PC Rachael Jordan, said: “A lot of time, dedication and using a variety of investigative tools at my disposal ensured that the offenders were identified and prosecuted. This sentencing reflects the seriousness and the impact that breaking into people’s homes has on our local communities.

“The offenders operated in a coordinated and calculated manner, targeting homes with no regard for the distress they caused. Thanks to the joint working of officers between Surrey, Sussex, Cambridgeshire, Thames Valley and the Metropolitan Police and support from the public, we were able to bring this group to justice.”

PC Jordan added: “I hope this outcome provides reassurance and sends a strong message that organised burglary will not be tolerated and will be met with firm consequences. Surrey Police remain committed to investigating burglaries and seek to ensure that those who profit from crime are brought to justice.”