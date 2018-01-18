Four people arrested after drugs find at property in Bedford

Three men and one woman were arrested after a house in Spencer Road, Bedford, was searched in relation to a drugs investigation.

Police seized a small quantity of what is believed to be Class A and Class B drugs, £300 cash, a number of knives and several phones at the property on Monday (15 January).

The three men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and the woman was arrested for permitting the premises to be used for drug related activity.

All four were interviewed and released under investigation and a Closure Order has now been granted on the property for three months.

Sergeant Luke Blackburn said: “Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities so we continue to encourage people to come forward with any information about crime or suspicious activity in their area.”

Anyone with information about crime in their community should contact police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.