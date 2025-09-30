Four people arrested for sneaking into banned 'house from hell' in Central Milton Keynes

A closure order was ordered on the address in July

Police have arrested four people for breaching a closure order on one of the city centre’s most problem addresses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property in North Tenth Street was made the subject of a partial closure order two months ago following multiple complaints from neighbouring residents about anti-social behaviour.

Many of the problems were centred around people visiting the address and engaging in alcohol and drug-related anti-social behaviour that was having a “significant impact” on the wider community, said police at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order, made under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, restricts access to a property to prevent ongoing nuisance and disorder. It made it a criminal offence for anyone other than the named residents to be inside the addresses for the next three months.

Over the weeks, officers have made regular checks and visits to the property – and this has resulted in four individuals being arrested after being found inside it.

On Monday September 29, a 34-year-old male was found in hiding there, say police

"He was arrested for breaching the order and was also wanted for recall to prison,” said a Thames Valley force spokesperson,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This demonstrates our robust stance against anti-social behaviour. We continue to work closely with Milton Keynes City Council to safeguard vulnerable individuals and take reports of anti-social behaviour seriously.”

If you are experiencing anti-social behaviour, report it online via Thames Valley Police website here.