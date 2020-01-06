Four people released on bail in connection with New Year's Eve murder in Milton Keynes

Police investigating the murder of 22-year-old Jefferey Wiafe have released four people on bail in connection with the incident.

A 68-year-old man, 42-year-old man, 32-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, all from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, on New Year’s Eve, which resulted in the death of Mr Wiafe.

Jefferey Wiafe

The 68-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman have been bailed until January 27, 2020, the two other men aged 32 and 42 have been bailed until January 28, 2020.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic said: “We are still investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic death of Jefferey Wiafe.

“We are making progress in the investigation and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.

“I would again urge anybody who has any information relating to the incident, or who believes that they witnessed an altercation in the vicinity of Carradine Crescent on New Year’s Eve, to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190406608.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I’d like to re-assure the community that we do believe this to have been an isolated incident and there is no wider threat, but please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers with any concerns that you may have.”