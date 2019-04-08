Four teenagers arrested after reports of knives brought into school grounds in Milton Keynes

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of affray after a serious incident at Shenley Brook End School on Friday (April 5).

It comes after a silver Vauxhall Corsa car pulled up outside the school between 3.10pm and 3.40pm on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at Shenley Brook End

Reportedly four people then got out, some with their faces covered and armed with knives, and made their way into the grounds of the school.

Further enquiries indicate that no knives were taken into the school premises.

No weapons were recovered from the scene.

Investigating officer, Sergeant David Brenchley of the Milton Keynes Emergency Response Team, said: “We understand that this report would have caused concern within the community, but further enquiries now suggest that there is no evidence that knives were taken into the school, and there were no injuries.

"I would like to reassure the community and parents that children in the school were not put at risk.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate reports such as this extremely thoroughly and always look to reassure the community of police presence.

“The vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident has been recovered by officers.

“However this investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for witnesses so that we can fully establish the circumstances.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 867 (5/4).”

> A 19-year-old man and three boys, aged 13, 15 and 16, all from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of affray. All four have been released on bail.