Four-year-old child injured after being hit by vehicle in illegal car cruise in Milton Keynes

A four-year-old child was hit by a vehicle during an illegal car cruise at Central Milton Keynes on Saturday night, the Citizen can reveal.

It is understood police were called after a group of people allegedly tried to retaliate and assaulted a 24-year-old man.

The incident happened in South Fourth Street shortly before 10pm. The child was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

A police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police is investigating a report of an assault which occurred in South Fourth Street, Milton Keynes on Saturday at about 10pm.

"A 24-year-old man was assaulted by a group of people. He was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

After attending the scene, officers were made aware that prior to the incident, a four-year-old child had been hit by a car in the same road. The child sustained minor injuries and has also been discharged from hospital."

The spokesman added: "Officers believe that the two incidents are linked. Anyone with any information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101."

Milton Keynes Council is currently consulting on whether it should implement a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to prevent car cruise gatherings under Section 59 of Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

This would designate Milton Keynes as a PSPO area to ban the anti-social use of cars.The Order would mean that anyone caught engaging in anti-social car cruising could face criminal prosecution, leading to a fixed penalty notice of up to £1,000.