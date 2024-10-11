Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for fraud after forcing students to take money out on luxury items, with the offences taking place at locations including Milton Keynes.

Sir-Folliot Quarm, 32, from The Tower at Vauxhall in London, was jailed for four years for conspiracy to commit fraud, and entering into or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement.

The offences took place between December 1 2017 and April 1 2019 in Milton Keynes, Reading, Oxford and London.

Quarm convinced college and university students to take out finance on mobile phones, laptops, tablets and Rolex watches.

He lied to the victims, who were all college age when the offences occurred, stating the finance contracts wouldn’t be processed.

The victims would then obtain and hand the items to Quarm, who then threatened them victims and their families to take out more finance.

A total of 55 items were obtained with a total value of more than £57,000.

Other attempts were made but were unsuccessful due to failed credit checks.

Had they been successful, the total value of obtained items would have been in the region of £100,000.

Quarm was arrested on November 7 2018 and charged on October 5 2021.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ross Fleming said: “Fraud is the most commonly experienced crime in the UK, with no one type of victim.

“Fraudsters lie, cheat, manipulate and threaten victims to achieve their criminal goal.

“Therefore if something appears to be good to be true, it probably is.

“This case demonstrates how a seemingly innocent opportunity to make money fast for little effort can be much more sinister with extreme repercussions.

“Any offers of being able to make a lot of money for very little effort should be treated with caution.

“We are aware that incidents like fraud can have a huge impact on individuals, often causing victims to feel embarrassed.

“I would like to reassure anyone affected by fraud to report these issues without fear of judgement, and you will be supported and treated with dignity.

“As in this case we will do our utmost to secure justice for you and stop others falling foul of a similar fate.”