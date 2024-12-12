Fraudster who stole from three cars in Milton Keynes is jailed for three months

Robert Smith has been jailed for three and a half months

A man who broke into three cars to steal items has been sent to prison for three and a half months.

Robert Smith, aged 35, stole a bank card from one of the cars and used it to make several transactions, Milton Keynes magistrates heard.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

The court heard how, on 21 October this year, Smith, of no fixed abode, broke into a car and stole approximately £500 worth of property, along with a bank card, which he proceeded to use.

On 7 November he broke into another car, which was parked outside someone’s home, and stole a charger and unopened package.

He was arrested on December 3 and charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily Sivyer, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased that Smith was convicted and has now been sentenced for his offending.”

She added: “These offences cause significant losses for the victims and our hard working communities. Thames Valley Police continue to tackle repeat offending and targeted operations will continue over the Christmas period