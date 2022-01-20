Fraudulent Milton Keynes car seller ordered to pay back all his victims in full

A fraudulent car clocker who scammed motorists out of almost £80,000 has been ordered to pay each of his victims back in full.

MK Council’s Trading Standards team took rogue trader Mark Impey to court, where he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

His illegal clocking campaign saw 650,000 miles wiped from a total of 10 vehicles, which were then falsely sold to unknowing buyers.

Impey changed the mileage on 10 vehicles

Impey, aged 41 and from Whitehouse Park, pleaded guilty to fraud at Amersham Crown Court in September last year.

As well as the suspended sentence, he was ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid community work.

This month, following the persistence of Trading Standards Officers, a confiscation hearing took place to determine that Impey has the available funds to pay back all 10 victims.

He was also ordered to cover the council’s costs of £18,000.

Cllr Paul Trendall, the Cabinet member with responsibility for Licensing and Regulatory Services said: “When unscrupulous traders sell cars with false mileages, they’re putting customers’ safety at risk and causing unexpected repair bills for the consumer.

“Their intentions are to deceive and defraud customers and such rogue car traders tarnish the reputation of the honest used car dealer. I’d like to thank the Council colleagues involved in this case for their persistence.”

Anyone buying a second-hand car should check the mileage history of a vehicle online here.