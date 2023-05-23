Free basketball camp aims to steer youngsters away from gangs and knives in Milton Keynes

A local charity is organising a free basketball event in a bid to steer young people away from gangs and knives in Milton Keynes.

The 5 On It Foundation is inviting boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 18 to take part.

The camp will be held at the outdoor basketball court on Eaglestone on Friday June 2 between 1.30pm and 4pm and it will be headed up by basketball stars Nigel Lloyd, Jordan Spencer and Ruchae Walton.

Boys and girls aged between 12 and 18 are welcome

Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner will be an honorary guest.

The event is part of the charity’s ‘Gang Today Gone Tomorrow’ anti-gang initiative that uses sport to encourage safety at street level

There are free snacks, barbecue food, DJ music and prizes to be won too.

Places are limited and spots have to be booked to play. Further information is here.

This important anti gang project has continued to increase its profile in Milton Keynes and has attracted wide interest from Thames Valley Police and youth departments at Milton Keynes City Council.

A spokesman for the charity said: “5 On It Foundation continue to apply for funding to help grow Gang Today Gone Tomorrow and would love to hear from local businesses who want to join them in their drive to keep our community safer.”

