Fundraiser launched to pay for funeral of young man stabbed in Milton Keynes

Joseph Tayaye was found with stab wounds in The Hide on Netherfield late at night on March 28.

He died the following day and a post mortem concluded the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

A fundraising page has now been set up for people to make donations.

Joseph Tayaye

It reads: “We are raising funds for our brother and friend Joseph Tayaye, who was unfortunately taken from us on March 29th...

"Joseph was a family driven person who put others before himself. He was a kind and loving soul who always looked out for his friends, family and helped raise his siblings with his mother.

"Your contributions will go towards helping us give him a proper send off and helping his family in this hard time. All donations are appreciated.”

The page concludes: “We love you Joe. Rest in peace.”

So far £905 has been raised of the £8,000 goal.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was last week arrested for murder.

Tomi Olatuyi, of Stanton Avenue, Bradville, has been charged with one count of murder, possession of a bladed article and perverting the course of justice.

Joseph was the fourth victim of fatal stabbing in just 13 weeks in MK. The tragic spate started on December 27 with the death of 28-year-old Nagiib Maxamed.