Further appeal launched to find missing teenager with links to Milton Keynes

A further appeal to find a teenager, last seen nine days ago, with links to Milton Keynes has been launched.

Atlanta Butler, 15, who lives in Essex, was last seen on Wednesday 18 August, she has links to London, the boroughs surrounding it and Milton Keynes.

It is believed that Atlanta could be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers and could be using public transport. She is described as five foot one inch tall.

Atlanta Butler

Atlanta might be using public transport around London, you can notify the British Transport Police if you see her on a bus or train in London by texting 61016.

The family of the 15-year-old have also provided a mobile number you can call or text to inform them you have found Atlanta, it is 07488256193.

On Tuesday (24 August) Essex Police contacted the MK Citizen, believing Atlanta could be in Milton Keynes, or might have recently visited the borough.

The police force is 'increasingly concerned' about Atlanta's welfare.

Essex Police say, if you see her or know where she is, please call us immediately on 101. Please call 999 in an emergency.