Furzton lake closure 'not related' to missing Milton Keynes teen Leah Croucher

The item of clothing found in the water forcing the closure of Furzton lake is NOT related to Leah Croucher.

The lake was closed for several hours on Tuesday afternoon after a member of the public spotted an item of clothing in the water.

Underwater search and recovery officers were at the scene alongside police, with divers removing something from the lake at around 5pm.

Furzton lake was on 19-year-old Leah Croucher's route to work on the morning she disappeared on February 15.

Thames Valley Police have now confirmed the search was not connected to Leah's disappearance.

TVP tweeted: "Following a report earlier today, we can confirm that an item of clothing has been recovered from Furzton Lake. The item is not connected to missing Leah Croucher or to any other current investigation and the police activity in the area of the lake has now concluded."

The cordon around Furzton lake

