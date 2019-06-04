Furzton lake in Milton Keynes cordoned off by police after clothing found in the water

Police have cordoned off parts of Furzton Lake.

An item of clothing has been found in the lake this afternoon, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

Furzton lake was on 19-year-old Leah Croucher's route to work on the morning she disappeared on February 15.

A police spokesman confirmed: "Until the item of clothing is removed from the lake, we cannot confirm whether the item is in any way connected to the investigation into the disappearance of Leah Croucher or any other investigation."

