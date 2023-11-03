Gallery: Exclusive 7-bedroom detached family home in Newport Pagnell with cottage and swimming pool

An added bonus is a lift serving all three floors

This handsome family home located in an exclusive cul-de-sac in Newport Pagnell is truly one of a kind – complete with one-bedroom self contained cottage and swimming pool.

The stone and brick built seven bedroom detached farmhouse offers flexible accommodation making it the ideal property for an extended family.

It also offers offers an annexe with a lift serving all three floors.

The farmhouse accommodation is set out over three floors including a master bedroom with a dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

It also features two further en suite shower rooms, a one-bedroom annexe attached to the main house, a separate one bedroom self-contained cottage in the grounds, conservatory, summer house, swimming pool, quadruple garage and workshops and ample parking for several vehicles.

Situated on 0.5 acres the property boasts a wrap around plot, offering a variety of options ranging from numerous seating area for entertaining, flower and shrub borders as well as low maintenance lawned areas.

There’s also a summer house, the perfect place to relax after a day’s work gardening you or you could jump into the open air swimming pool to cool off. A true gardener's delight.

The main house is also wheelchair accessible.

The price tag of £1,8000,000 may be beyond the reach of most of us but it costs nothing to be aspirational – and we all love taking a peek through the keyhole.

Portfields Farm, Newport Pagnell, is on the market with Brown & Merry, Newport Pagnell. For further details call 01908 100618.

1 . Portfields Farm is a magnificent 7-bedroom family home located in a private cul-de-sac in Newport Pagnell. The property offers separate cottage with sitting room, kitchen and bedroom along with a swimming pool set in extensive grounds Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

2 . Portfields Farm, Newport Pagnell, is a magnificent family home with separate cottage and swimming pool The main feature of this room is the brick feature wall, fireplace with mantel over and hearth, double glazed French doors to garden with double glazed windows either side, two double glazed window to side, further double glazed window, two radiators, feature coving to ceiling. Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

3 . Portfields Farm, Newport Pagnell, is a magnificent family home with separate cottage and swimming pool The kitchen breakfast room is fitted with a range of wall and base units with work surfaces, 1 1/2 bowl sink with drainer, tiling to splash back areas, space for a range cooker, cooker hood, ceramic tiled flooring, double glazed window to rear and side. Photo: Right Move Photo Sales