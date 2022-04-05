Gang assaults teenager and knocks his tooth out at Milton Keynes shopping centre

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 5.05pm, when the victim was sitting on a sofa near to Braids Barbers.

He was approached by a group of older males, say police

“After discussions have taken place, two men from the group punched the victim in the face, causing a swollen right eye and a tooth to be knocked out,” said a spokesman.

Do you recognise these men?

The victim was treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Tom Evans said: “We believe the men pictured in this CCTV images may have vital information about this offence.

“If you are pictured or you know who the men pictured are then please contact TVP as soon as possible.