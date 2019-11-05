Gang members in Milton Keynes 'communicating' through violent rap music videos that threaten stabbings and bloodshed

Members of street gangs all over Milton Keynes are 'communicating' with each other through violent rap music videos that threaten stabbings and bloodshed, the MK Citizen can reveal.

The youngsters are filming themselves wearing hoods, dancing and posing on city streets while reciting the violent acts they intend to carry out on rival gang members.

They are then publishing the videos on YouTube.

There are at least 10 different gangs in Milton Keynes and each are named after city postcodes. The biggest are MK4 in Westcroft, MK6 in Fishermead and B3 in Bletchley and the members range from 15-year-old schoolchildren to young adults in their 20s, say sources.

The members write their own songs, which include lyrics such as 'Shank on my waist, mask under my hoodie' and 'Slash that yute, his flesh be ripping'. Translated from gang speak, this means 'Knife on me, ready to attack' and 'stab that boy, rip his flesh'.

"Enemies" are referred to as 'pagons' and the videos boast about the number of pagons the gangs have 'jumped up' or attacked.

In one video, filmed at Westcroft Shopping Centre, a hooded gang member brandishes a large knife in time to the music. Another video, filmed on Fishermead, shows members dancing around a pool of what looks like blood on the pavement.

"They are totally sickening videos and they certainly should not be published on YouTube," said one member of the public.

"I live in the Westcroft area and it is terrifying to think this is going on in streets all around me and my family."

Another said: "I found a string of videos on YouTube from the various gangs in MK and there is no doubt that they are communicating with each other through them. They are referring to violent incidents that have happened in the past and making threats for more attacks in the future."

But other music critics say the gangs are following the current trend for drill music - a dark, often violent, rap style that originates from Chicago gangsters.

Spencer Layne, a home music producer from Wolverton, said: "Yes, the videos are worrying. But these are children. They are following a music style and pretending to be tougher than they are. I blame the music industry for promoting drill music - they should be more mindful of the messages they put out."

Spencer, who is 30, has now composed and produced his own song to encourage youths in Milton Keynes to put down their knives and stop the battles between gangs.

A cover of a song called Youth by Indie band Daughter, it will be played at the funeral of Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, the 17-year-olds who were stabbed at a house party in Emerson Valley last month.

Spencer Layne has written a song urging MK's young people to put down the knives which will be played at the funeral of murder victims Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice

"I played it to Ben's brother and some of the kids who knew Dom and Ben and they really liked it. The message in it is to lay down the weapons and knives. If it can get people away from the aggressive drill music then it will have done some good," said Spencer.

You can listen to the song in the video at the top of this story.

Meanwhile, Milton Keynes Community Safety Partnership is working to address local street violence and youths drawn into any form of gang activity.

Cllr Hannah O’Neill, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “It is recognised that those involved in such activities may be vulnerable and therefore an approach is being developed to address this challenge. Further discussions are scheduled to progress this recommendation.”

SaferMK has come up with a plan of action to get to grips with the situation on the streets. This involves intervening directly with 34 young people in the short term.

In the medium term the partnership wants to develop an understanding of the gangs challenge in Milton Keynes that “informs current challenges and future success.

It also wants to improve interagency information sharing information in relation to potential gang membership and perpetrators of exploitation and to implement and embed early intervention referral routes and support agencies to identify children at risk.

The council will be launching a number of initiatives to help reduce violence and knife crime, including:

A proposal to establish a cross-party 'MK Knife Crime and Youth Violence Task Force', to work with young people, the police and communities to establish the causes of knife crime in the city and propose possible measures to reduce violence and gang involvement including:

- Up to £100,000 to fund initiatives and pilots on the task force recommendations.

- £80,000, match funded by Thames Valley Police, to fund two extra community police officers to do outreach work in MK Schools.

- The appointment of Councillor Lauren Townsend in a newly created role of Youth and Anti-Violence Champion for MK Council.

- A review of youth services and public health provision and funding to support a reduction in anti-social behaviour.