Gang of boys grab 15-year-old by the throat in 'frightening' Milton Keynes robbery

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 7pm on Saturday (September 21) the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was cycling home with two friends along Common Lane in Milton Keynes when they were approached by a group of five teenage boys who then stopped him.

Common Lane MK

One of the five offenders grabbed the victim around the throat whilst another took a pair of wireless headphones from the victim’s pocket. The boy who grabbed the victim’s throat then demanded he hand over his mobile phone, but was interrupted by a member of the public who pulled up in their car to see if everything was ok. At this point the offenders ran away.

The group of offenders consisted of two black boys, two Asian boys and one mixed-race boy.

The offender who grabbed the victim’s throat is an Asian boy around 17 years old with a beard. He was wearing a blue tracksuit top and black trainers.

Another offender who took the headphones a black teenage boy and was wearing a black puffa jacket with his hood up.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Detective Constable James Day at Milton Keynes police station said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a frightening experience for the victim.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time, and who thinks they may have information, to come forward and speak to the police.

“I am particularly interested in speaking with the occupants of the vehicle that pulled over and disrupted this incident.

“Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190292847, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”