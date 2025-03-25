Gang of teenagers hold boy at knifepoint near Milton Keynes school

Police are seeking witnesses to the knifepoint robbery

A young teenager was held at knifepoint and robbed of his coat and watch close to a city secondary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the incident happened on Thursday March 20 in the alleyway off Burchard Crescent, which is just behind Denbigh School at Shenley Church End

Officers say a 15-year-old male was approached by three mixed-race males who were riding a scooter..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They threatneed him with a knife and demanded he hand over his watch and coat.

The males were also around 15 years of age, say police, who are now appealing for witnesses to help trace them.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information, contact our Priority Crime Team on 101, referencing 43250138262.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.