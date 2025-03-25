Gang of teenagers hold boy at knifepoint near Milton Keynes school

By Sally Murrer
Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:39 BST
Police are seeking witnesses to the knifepoint robbery
A young teenager was held at knifepoint and robbed of his coat and watch close to a city secondary school.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday March 20 in the alleyway off Burchard Crescent, which is just behind Denbigh School at Shenley Church End

Officers say a 15-year-old male was approached by three mixed-race males who were riding a scooter..

They threatneed him with a knife and demanded he hand over his watch and coat.

The males were also around 15 years of age, say police, who are now appealing for witnesses to help trace them.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information, contact our Priority Crime Team on 101, referencing 43250138262.”

