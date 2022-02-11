Gang who ran county drugs line in Milton Keynes and Buckingham under names Gucci and Prada sentenced

Three men who used a base to run a county drugs line in Buckingham and Milton Keynes using the names of Prada and Gucci have been sentenced for drug offences.

Thabani Ndhlovu, aged 22, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (10/2).

He pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply class A drugs – crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A drugs – heroin, and possession of criminal property at the same court on 7 January.

Christopher Schooling

Christopher Schooling, aged 19, of Tindal Close, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply class A drugs – crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A drugs – heroin, and possession of criminal property at the same court on January 7.

Nicholas Olopo, aged 23, of West Street, Buckingham, was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He pleaded guilty to one count of permitting premises to be used for drug supply at the same court on Monday (7/2).

Thabani Ndhlovu

The court heard Schooling was seen at around 1.35pm on January 5, conducting a suspected drug deal prior to entering an address in West Street, Buckingham.

Officers from the Aylesbury Stronghold team quickly gained entry into the premises and saw Schooling run into a bedroom.

Schooling and Olopo attempted to stop officers from gaining entry into the room but were overpowered. Inside was Ndhlovu and all three were arrested.

It appeared they were using Olopo’s address as a base to run a county drugs line in Buckingham and Milton Keynes using the names of Prada and Gucci.

Some of the drugs found on Ndhlovu and Schooling

During the search of Schooling, a large amount of class A drugs and two phones with drug-related evidence were found, while Ndhlovu was in possession of £550, two phones and class A drugs. The total amount of drugs was worth £1,320.

PC Benjamin McNeill, of the Stronghold team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The phones included a message sent on 1 January saying: ‘Happy New Year everyone, on with both todays deals 13 for 100, 27 for 200.’ Five days later, they were in police custody.

“Anyone involved in organised crime within Aylesbury Vale will be targeted by the Stronghold team and will continue to be pursed until the ‘line’ or group is no more.

“Drug supply will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.