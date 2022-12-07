A teenager in Milton Keynes was mugged by a gang of thugs carrying weapons.

On Saturday (3 December), a teenage boy was mugged by a group at roughly 6.20pm on the Redway between H5 and the flats on Ramsons Avenue.

He was walking along the Redway when he was approached by the group.

All the offenders were wearing black jogging bottoms

They held the victim and threatened him with weapons before taking his iPhone and running off.

A witness report states that one of the offenders was of a medium build and wearing a black balaclava.

All of the suspects were wearing black puffer jackets and black joggers, Thames Valley Police states.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Schöpp based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please get in touch.

“You can contact us by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220544684.

