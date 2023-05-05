Girl approached by sex pest carrying a knife in disturbing incident in Milton Keynes

Police have releasing CCTV in connection with a worrying sexual offence in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a girl, was walking her dog in fields that back onto Frosts Garden Centre between Woburn Sands and Old Farm Park, north of the railway track, between 3pm and 4pm on Friday 14 April.

An offender approached the girl, made a sexual demand towards her and threatened her with a knife.

Police have released this CCTV image

The victim reached for her phone to call for help and the offender ran off through the fields in the general direction of Old Farm Park.

Designated Investigator Helen Roach, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We are releasing this CCTV image of a man who we believe may have vital information about this serious offence.

“If you are the man in the CCTV or you know who he is, please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to contact us is online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230162576.