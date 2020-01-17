Good Samaritan grandad was arrested for murder and locked up for FOUR DAYS after trying to save stab victim in Milton Keynes

A pensioner has told how he tried to save the life of a young stabbing victim - but ended up being arrested for murder and locked in a police cell for four days.

Great grandad Andrew Anderson was visiting his son on Oxley Park on New Year's Eve when he saw a young man lying in the road.

"I could see he was bleeding heavily and in a bad way. My first thought was that he'd been run over and I phoned 999 immediately," he said.

The 999 operator told Good Samaritan Mr Anderson to stay on the line and gave instructions on how to give CPR to keep the young man alive.

"He was still breathing but it was obvious he was in a bad way. When I saw where the blood was coming from I realised he'd been stabbed. But I did my best and talked to him, telling him to keep still and an ambulance was on its way to help him."

When police arrived around 10 minutes later, a relieved Mr Anderson met the police car to guide officers to the young man.

"But they led me away from round the corner. Then one of them said he was arresting me on suspicion of attempted murder and put a pair of handcuffs on me.

"I was so shocked that I had a panic attack and fell into a bush. They had to pull me out. I kept trying to explain but they wouldn't listen."

Mr Anderson, who lives on Stantonbury, was taken to the police station while the young man, later identified as 22-year-old Jefferey Wiafe, was rushed to hospital.

Sadly he died shortly afterwards - and this led to Mr Anderson's nightmare becoming even more surreal.

"At the police station they told me they were no longer arresting me for attempting murder. I was just about to feel relieved, then they told me they were arresting me for murder instead because the poor boy had passed away," he said.

"Suddenly the room started to spin. I thought I must be dreaming because I really didn't know what was happening. I was in shock and trembling from head to foot.

"They locked me in a cell and I had to stay there. It's all a blur after that but I remember after a day or so they bundled me in a van and we had to go to Oxford so they could apply for more time to hold me.

"I lost count of the days after a while. I remember becoming so depressed and frustrated at one stage that I was banging my head against the wall. I just wanted to end it all."

After four days, more interviews and a further extension, Mr Anderson was finally released - on strict bail to report to the police station three times a week while police carried out further investigations.

Finally, on Thursday, he was told there would be no charge and no further action.

But Mr Anderson, a retired HGV driver who has been married for 30 years, says he is in no state to celebrate.

"I'm a wreck now. The whole thing has had a terrible effect on me. I can't sleep and I'm on antidepressants because I keep getting flashbacks.

"I just don't understand how I ended up being arrested for murder when all I did was try and save a boy's life. I think I'll be too scared to ever help again if I see anybody in trouble."

He is asking for an official apology from police.

The MK Citizen contacted Thames Valley Police for a response but the force declined to comment.

* On January 7 police arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of the murder of Jefferey Wiafe. The following day, January 8, they arrested a 20-year-old man for the same offence.

Brooke Turrell of Stratford Road, Wolverton, has now been charged with one count of murder. Tyriq Alowooja, of Vellan Avenue, Fishermead, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.