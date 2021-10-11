Grieving family of stabbing victim Jay Fathers vow to save lives by buying bleed kits for prime locations in Milton Keynes

The family of hero stabbing victim Jay Fathers has launched a brave appeal to buy bleed control kits that could save dozens of lives in MK.

Jay was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife by 21-year-old Callum Aylett after he tried to protect his friends from getting injured at a New Year's party at a Stantonbury house.

The 18-year-old was stabbed five times in the arm, leg, chest and abdomen. Friends at the scene provided CPR and emergency services tried to save him, but sadly he was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

The Bleed Control Kits cost £96 each

Today, as Aylett begins his life sentence for murder, Jay's family spoke out about the life-saving campaign they are launching in his memory.

Dad Jason Fathers, his mum Sharon Cunningham and older sisters Chelsea, Georgina and Holly, all support the Binning Knives Saves Lives campaign and hopes Jay's story will deter people from carrying knives.

But, to help others that become victims of stabbing in the future, they believe the answer lies in Bleed Control Kits - small bags containing pressure bandages, tourniquets, a chest seal dressing and other medical equipment that can be easily used by members of the public to stop people from literally bleeding to death.

And they have started a fundraising appealto buy as many of the kits as possible to be placed in easily accessible locations all over MK.

Jay's family are members of the Binning Knives campaign

"Ambulances can take several minutes to arrive after a 999 call. In Jay's case the ambulance took 12 minutes. It was New Year and it was busy," said Jay's dad, who lives on Heelands.

"These Bleed Kits cost £96 each. If they had been one available for someone to use on Jay, it could perhaps have saved his life."

The kits, which come complete with instructions, have already been put in public places such as pubs and big 24-hour stores in other cities. And they have already helped saved lives.

"I'd like to see them all over Milton Keynes, in places where people know they can run to immediately if someone is stabbed," said Jason.

The kits are contained in bag, which is fixed in an easily accessible place

The family plans to negotiate with pubs and possibly Tesco stores to display the Bleed Control Kits.

Their initial appeal is for £8,000 and they are hoping members of the public will donate. The Citizen is backing the campaign and we will give publicity to any business donating £96 to buy a complete kit.

"We're hoping businesses in Milton Keynes will get involved," said Jason, who plans to display Jay's photo where each kit is located.

"People who carry knives need to realise the consequences of what can happen. I lost my son and nothing will bring him back. But hopefully our loss and his name will help save more lives."

You can view the fundraising page here .