Grieving family relieved after sentencing of Milton Keynes man

The family of a man who was killed by a driver say they can "finally move forward" following the conviction of a Milton Keynes man.

Following the conviction and sentencing of Mark Croxton, aged 42, of Snowberry Close, Milton Keynes, for the manslaughter of Graham Cox, Mr Cox’s family said: "After 11 long and very sad months, we finally have a conviction.

Graham Cox

“Croxton, who is responsible for Graham’s death, left him in the road to die with multiple injuries.

“He will walk the streets again, while my son Graham won’t.

“We would like to thank the support team who have been amazing, keeping us informed of developments and sharing our sadness. Thank you to all.

“We can now finally move forward, sadly without Graham in our lives, but always in our hearts.”

