Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two city police officers committed gross misconduct in a case that led to the death of a 24-year-old Milton Keynes man.

A police discuplinary hearing this month heard that police constables Martyn Jones and Daniel Simson both used force upon Brian Ringrose when they restrained him.

They further failed to assess his condition and request urgent medical assistance when his condition deteriorated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Jones was found to have breached the standard of professional behaviour relating to use of force and he was dismissed instantly. He is also barred from any future police employment.

Brian Ringrose died at Milton Keynes hospital after being forcefully restrained by police

But PC Simson was allowed to keep his job and given a final written warning that will stay on file for five years.

Brian Ringrose was arrested in January 2021. Officers were told he had swallowed a large quantity of tablets and appeared unwell, so an ambulance was called to take him to Milton Keynes hospital. He remained under police guard and was later medically discharged into the care of police to be taken to custody.

PC Jones and PC Simson put Mr Ringrose in a wheelchair to transport him to their police car, but he came out of it and was restrained by officers on the hospital floor, with handcuffs and limb restraints used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Jones had control of Mr Ringrose’s arms and was raising them up behind his back as he lay face down on the floor. The officers called for support and three more officers arrived to help the restraint.

Mr Ringrose was later transported to the police van by officers using a Flexible Lift and Carrying System (FLACS). Upon being placed into the van, officers noticed that Mr Ringrose was unresponsive. He was removed from the van, and officers administered CPR.

He was returned to the hospital where he was placed in an induced coma but sadly died on 2 February 2021.

The police disciplinary panel found that PC Jones used excessive force on Mr Ringrose when restraining Mr Ringrose’s arms. It found both officers kept him restrained in a prone position for an excessive period of time, failed to continually monitor him while restrained and re-assess his condition and failed to provide prompt medical assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said this week: “Our sympathies remain with the family and friends of Brian Ringrose and all those affected by this incident.

“Police officers are only allowed to use the minimum amount of force required in any situation they face.

The pathologist gave the cause of Mr Ringrose’s death as “restraint combined with drug toxicity”. An inquest will examine the case in detail in March next year.

The case has already been investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but no criminal charges were made. The IOPC said at the time it was examining the use of a “flexible lift and carry system” (Flacs) used to transport Ringrose to a police van when he was restrained using handcuffs and limb restraints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police suspended its use of Flacs equipment as a “precautionary measure” while the investigation was carried out.

After the misconduct hearing, Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs extended his condolences to the family of Mr Ringrose.