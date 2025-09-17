Grown man robs mobile phone from teenage girl in Milton Keynes as police call on witnesses

A man robbed a mobile phone from a teenage girl on Wednesday, September 17. Photo: Jane Russell / National World

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a grown man robbed a mobile phone from a teenage girl.

The man stole a mobile phone from a teenage girl near Bletchley Bus Station at around 9.10am Wednesday, September 17.

The man chased the teenage girl and a boy she was with before stealing the mobile phone. The girl was left with a minor injury on her hand, but did not require hospital treatment.

Police say the man appeared to be Asian and in his 40s with thinning grey and black hair, and a beard. He was wearing dark clothing.

Thames Valley Police are asking for any witnesses to call 101 and quote reference number 43250475401.

Alternatively you can get in touch on the Thames Valley Police website or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.