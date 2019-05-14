Gunshots reported near shopping centre in Milton Keynes

Witnesses say gunshots were fired by a gang attacking two teenagers after a row outside McDonalds in Kingston, Milton Keynes.

The victims, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were also assaulted with a hammer.

The pair were walking from the Kingston Centre to Kingston Library along Winchester Circle at 4.30pm on Friday.

They were chased by group of four males - two of them aged about 16 - to the nearby underpass and assaulted with the hammer, causing them head injuries.

“Witnesses believe that a firearm was discharged by one of the offenders, but no-one received any firearms injuries,” said a police spokesman.

Police ask witnesses or anybody with phone or dashcam footage to call 101 quoting reference 43190140591.