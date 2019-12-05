Gynaecology consultant from Milton Keynes jailed for voyeurism offences

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man from Milton Keynes has been jailed for voyeurism offences in Reading and Milton Keynes.

Jomo Mathurine, aged 49, of Twinflower, Milton Keynes, who was a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Wexham Park Hospital, pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism at Reading Crown Court on 12 November.

The offences occurred between September 2016 and December 2018 at an address in Reading and at Mathurine’s former family home in Windsor, when he recorded himself and the victim engaging in sexual acts.

The recordings were made without the victim’s knowledge or consent and made using covert recording devices.

Mathurine was arrested on 10 January this year and was subsequently charged with the offences on 23 May.

In his sentencing hearing at Reading Crown Court on Thursday (5/12), Mathurine was sentenced to a total of 14 months’ imprisonment, made up of one six month and two 14 month sentences to run concurrently.

Mathurine was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Wendy Brown, based at Reading police station, said: “These charges came about as a result of Mathurine displaying completely unacceptable behaviour against his victim.

“Although the sexual relationship was consensual, the victim was completely unaware that Mathurine was recording these acts.

“He completely betrayed the trust of his victim and given that he is in a position of trust, the behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“I am pleased that Mathurine took the opportunity to plead guilty to the offences so as not to put his victim through the ordeal of a court trial.

“He was suspended from practice by the General Medical Council (GMC) once these charges came to light, and today will, I hope, bring some form of closure for his victim, who has been extremely supportive of our investigation throughout.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate offending of this nature. The victim trusted Mathurine and that trust was betrayed by his actions. We would always urge anybody who suspects someone of displaying this sort of behaviour to report it to police.

“We will investigate such offences thoroughly and ensure that offenders are brought to justice.”