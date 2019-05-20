Happy ending as French bulldog stolen by travellers is reunited with owners in Milton Keynes

An over-the-moon schoolgirl has described her reunion with her pet dog months after it was stolen by travellers.

Roxy the French bulldog disappeared three and a half months ago.

Madison Sissons is all smiles after being reunited with Roxy

Eleven-year-old Madison Sissons and her family put up posters all over Milton Keynes appealing for her safe return but there was no response at all.

“I could not sleep well... All I was thinking about was that Roxy was probably scared and worried. Every time I saw a dog I would feel sad inside and had butterflies in my stomach,” said Madison, who goes to Caroline Haslett Primary School in Shenley Lodge.

Last week police carried out an investigation on a local travellers site and became suspicious when they saw pedigree Roxy.

They carried out checks and found a microchip carrying contact details for Madison’s dad.

He said nothing to his daughter until the dog was safely collected.

Madison said: “I opened the car door and...Roxy was sitting on the chair! I burst out in tears and gave her a cuddle and kiss.”

Though delighted to see her young owner again, sadly Roxy had not been well treated by the travellers.

“My dad explained what bad condition Roxy was in and how disgracefully she had been treated,” said Madison.

“Firstly, they tied her up by a very thick rope which was around her neck. She lived off scraps and food she could scavenge from the bins.

“She lived outside and under caravans. Other dogs were not very nice to her and bit her ears. She had been ill-treated and she had all sorts of bad cuts on her.”

The family took Roxy to the vets at the weekend for a scan and medication to deal with problems caused by bad diet.

“I am so happy that she has been returned to her loving family,” said Madison, who has thanked police for the happy ending.